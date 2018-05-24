Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Vivatech Expo 2018, Paris

Vivatech Expo 2018, Paris
with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The Vivatech conference is currently holding in Paris.

Partaking amongst industry stakeholders and other participants are French president Emmanuel Macron and Rwandan leader Paul Kagame.

Organizers of the Viva Technology expo say they are focused on developing the show along few key fronts. Content and innovation, international reach and visitor experience.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..