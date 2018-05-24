Morocco: The melting pot of North Africa [Travel]

We explore the melting pot of north Africa. The Kingdom of Morocco is a place filled with wonder.

Despite being largely known for its rugged mountainous interior and scattered desert, Morocco has a beautiful, lengthy coastline along the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea.

The country’s coast, culture, and history are some of its biggest drivers when it comes to tourism.

Such attractions have made tourism the second largest foreign exchange earner in the country.

Now Morocco wants to give Africa those cherished moments by hosting the World Cup in 2026. The North African country officially launched its bid to host the world event in March and they hope to make Africa proud. Take a look at this week’s Travel segment presented by Elayne Wangalwa.