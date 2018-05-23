Welcome to Africanews

Study shows support for media weakening in East Africa

A study by Afrobarometer shows that support for a free media in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda is weakening.

According to the research group’s new study, there was greater support for government control of media content in these countries.

It mentioned Tanzania, where President John Magufuli’s administration recently required bloggers to get a licence to operate.

