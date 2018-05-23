Welcome to Africanews

Spike in global oil prices raises hopes in Africa

Amelia Nakitimbo

The recent rise in global oil prices raises hopes of African countries heavily dependent on crude oil production. But how long will it take for the impact to be felt by people working and living in these counties?

Plus, how does the trade war between the United States and China affect the prices of oil in Africa?

Amelia Martha Nakitimbo puts these questions to energy research analyst Kareem Jubril in this week’s business segment.

