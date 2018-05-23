Guinea appoints new prime minister

The Morning Call
Guinea has appointed a new prime minister. It comes amid heightened political tensions and suspicion about President Alpha Conde’s intentions ahead of a 2020 election.
President Conde named his loyalist and former minister of investment Ibrahima Kassory Fofana as the country’s new prime minister.
He replaces Mamady Youla, who resigned last week along with his government, according to a decree read on state television.
Go to video
Ethiopia govt investigating foreign bank account of appointees - PM
Go to video
Cape Verde aims for free trade zone with Atlantic islands - Premier
Go to video
Ethiopia state of emergency must be lifted - Nega tasks PM to 'walk the talk'
01:20
Guinea to collaborate with France in Bollore corruption inquiry
Go to video
French mogul Bollore charged over 2010 corruption in Guinea, Togo
05:02
Improving the business climate in Africa [Business segment]