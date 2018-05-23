Welcome to Africanews

Guinea appoints new prime minister

with Jerry Bambi

Guinea has appointed a new prime minister. It comes amid heightened political tensions and suspicion about President Alpha Conde’s intentions ahead of a 2020 election.

President Conde named his loyalist and former minister of investment Ibrahima Kassory Fofana as the country’s new prime minister.

He replaces Mamady Youla, who resigned last week along with his government, according to a decree read on state television.

