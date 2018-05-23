Burkina Faso to use suspected in March 2 Ouagadougou attack investigation

The three jihadists supposedly killed in the assault of security forces in the Burkinabe capital, Ouagadougou had links to the March 2 attacks” that killed eight people the Minister of Security said on Tuesday.

The operation, which took place during the night from Monday to Tuesday, also killed one police officer.

“A fourth was captured, taken from him when he was in a toilet and for purposes of the investigation the latter may be used.

I must point out that two civilians were injured as well,” said Burkinabe Minister of Security, Clément Sawadogo.

In the meantime, the nationality of the terrorists remains unknown; some 30 other persons have also been arrested.

The minister explained that since these attacks against the general staff of the army and against the French embassy, all the security and intelligence services have collaborated to dismantle the network of alleged jihadists or terrorists.

Long spared by armed groups active in the Sahel, Burkina Faso has been facing increasingly frequent and deadly attacks since 2015. Most of these attacks were claimed by the Ansarul Islam Jihadist group.