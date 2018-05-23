Welcome to Africanews

Access to justice for children in Africa
with Jerry Bambi

More than 100 child rights experts, advocates, defenders, campaigners, policy-makers, lawyers and academics are calling for action to make access to justice a reality for all African children.

The Call to Action came at the close of the Continental Conference on Access to Justice for Children in Africa in Ethiopia.

Nkatha Murungi from the Children and Law Programme, African Child Policy Forum shares more with us on the programme.

