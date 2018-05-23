Welcome to Africanews

12 killed in northern Mali attack

with JERRY BAMBI

At least 12 civilians were killed in northern Mali on saturday in an attack on a market in the town of Boulekessi near the border with Burkina Faso. One Malian soldier shot.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme.

