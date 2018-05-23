12 killed in northern Mali attack

The Morning Call
At least 12 civilians were killed in northern Mali on saturday in an attack on a market in the town of Boulekessi near the border with Burkina Faso. One Malian soldier shot.
At least 12 civilians were killed in northern Mali on saturday in an attack on a market in the town of Boulekessi near the border with Burkina Faso. One Malian soldier shot.
01:19
Burkina Faso to use suspected in March 2 Ouagadougou attack investigation
01:07
Mali: 12 civilians killed in army attack on market
Go to video
Authorities in Ethiopia hunt for killers of Dangote Cement country manager
Go to video
Explosive found at South African mosque where attackers slit throats
01:31
Mali opposition chief launches presidential bid for July 2018 polls
01:17
Burundians condemn deadly attack ahead of controversial constitutional referendum