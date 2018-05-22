Youtube launches new music streaming service [Sci Tech]

Youtube launches a new subscription streaming service on Tuesday rivaling Apple, Spotify and Amazon. The platform is being launched in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and South Korea before being rolled out in 14 additional countries.

The service comes at a monthly cost for unlimited supply of music. However, it will be mainly audio-driven.

Lyor Cohen, a former music industry executive who has been head of music for YouTube and Google since 2016 said “when you ask our users how they consume music we’re always mentioned but it’s often another streaming service and YouTube. “They have several apps.”

African start ups or creative start ups can look at content creation because now when you look at the diaspora, the Diasporas are really into local content now. So the youtube phase now offers the opportunity for a lot of local content creators to get their products to the market.

We speak to Chief executive officer of Ispace Gh, Josiah Kwesi Eyison on what this means for African creators and the influence of the service on the African market.

Also, we meet a Senegalese mathematician using software to break down the myth around mathematics. Michel Seck ,25, has made it his goal to simplify the discipline for common people. His simulamath software is a simulation and computation software that de-complexes the teaching of mathematics.

And, Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Camilla immersed themselves in virtual reality last Wednesday just days before the prince’s youngest son, Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in Windsor.

Ignatius Annor has details on Sci Tech on The Morning Call.