Uganda's plan to hire Cuban doctors uncertain

In Uganda, the controversial proposal to replace Ugandan doctors with Cubans might not take effect soon. This is according to Uganda’s Minister for Health, Dr. Ruth Aceng. The cabinet Dr. Aceng says has not yet made a final decision on the plan to import over 200 doctors from Cuba.
The move aimed at reinforcing Uganda’s medical workforce especially in rural areas has elicited strong reactions and controversy.
