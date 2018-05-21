UN groups plead clemency for convicted Sudanese girl [Morning Call]

The United nations – UN Women, UNHCR, UNFPA have called on the Sudanese government to grant clemency in the case of 19-year-old Sudanese Noura Hussein, who was sentenced to death for killing her husband.

According to reports Noura had been forced against her will into marriage at the age of 16 and was raped by her husband while his three male relatives held her down.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka is the executive director, UN women. She speaks with Africanews Hannane Ferdjani on the nature of the UN’s appeal in the case of Noura Hussein.