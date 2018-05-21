Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

UN groups plead clemency for convicted Sudanese girl [Morning Call]

UN groups plead clemency for convicted Sudanese girl [Morning Call]
with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The United nations – UN Women, UNHCR, UNFPA have called on the Sudanese government to grant clemency in the case of 19-year-old Sudanese Noura Hussein, who was sentenced to death for killing her husband.

According to reports Noura had been forced against her will into marriage at the age of 16 and was raped by her husband while his three male relatives held her down.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka is the executive director, UN women. She speaks with Africanews Hannane Ferdjani on the nature of the UN’s appeal in the case of Noura Hussein.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..