UN groups plead clemency for convicted Sudanese girl [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The United nations – UN Women, UNHCR, UNFPA have called on the Sudanese government to grant clemency in the case of 19-year-old Sudanese Noura Hussein, who was sentenced to death for killing her husband.
According to reports Noura had been forced against her will into marriage at the age of 16 and was raped by her husband while his three male relatives held her down.
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka is the executive director, UN women. She speaks with Africanews Hannane Ferdjani on the nature of the UN’s appeal in the case of Noura Hussein.
01:34
Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia create a scientific c'ttee on mega-dam built on the Blue Nile
Go to video
Ethiopia intercepts 350 pistols at Sudan border, contrabandists busted
01:28
Ethiopia meeting diffuses tension over dam project, leaders to meet every 6 months
Go to video
Sudan, Ethiopia accused of agreeing to support armed Eritrean opposition groups
Go to video
Egypt protests poll run by Russian state broadcaster over disputed territory with Sudan
Go to video
Ethiopia unhappy with Egypt's 'unconstructive' comments on Nile dam project