Cameroon's national day marred by violence in English regions

Cameroon on Sunday marked its 46th National Day amidst growing tension in the English speaking Northwest and Southwest regions.
The day commemorates the 1972 national referendum when Cameroonians voted for a unitary state as opposed to the then existing federal state.
The government chose May 20 to celebrate former President Ahmadou Ahidjo’s abolishment of the federal system of government.
But now, with a lingering crisis in the anglophone regions where armed separatist have been staging attacks to press home their demand for independence, the national day celebration for this year was boycotted in the region.
