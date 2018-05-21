Welcome to Africanews

All Ethiopians in UAE jails to be released, 690 freed by Saudi return

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Ethiopia

The Ethiopian government says all its nationals being held in jails in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are due to be released soon.

This follows a meeting between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi over the weekend. Addis Ababa said they were now waiting for numbers and subsequent action.

Abiy crossed to UAE after what government said was a successful visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – his first trip outside of the continent.

In Dubai as in Riyadh, the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest and looked at ways to better strengthen bilateral relations.

Whiles in Saudi, PM Abiy also secured the release of 1000 Ethiopian prisoners – comprising 900 men and 100 women. Close to 700 of that contingent have since been flown back to Addis Ababa.

The Premier also visited the family of a young Ethiopian who became victim to a botched surgery in a Riyadh hospital.

His Chief of Staff, Fitsum Arega, late Sunday disclosed that Saudi Arabia had agreed to fully compensate the parents of Mohammed and to facilitate his return home to continue with treatment.

