Cuba plane crash: At least 100 dead

Three people have been found alive, but in critical condition, following the crash of a Boeing 737 airplane with 104 passengers on board shortly after took off from Havana, according to Cuba’s official media.

Local media reported that more than 100 died in the crash after it departed from Jose Marti International Airport.

One eyewitness to the crash described the scene prior to the accident.

“The plane left the airport, then it came to here and seemed that it could not go up. And it came to here, and when it met the house, it turned. And when it turned, it got tangled in the cables. And that’s where it fell, and it fell down,” he said.

The plane, which was owned by state air carrier Cubana, was covering the regular route from Havana to the eastern city of Holguin.

It has been reported that the three survivors are being treated at the General Calixto Garcia University Hospital.

Carlos Alberto Martinez, director of the hospital, told the press that four passengers had been brought in, one man and three women, but that the male passenger had died.

Investigators are currently determining the cause of the crash.