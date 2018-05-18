Welcome to Africanews

Zambia police constable promoted for braving heavy rain to control traffic

Daniel Mumbere

Zambia

A police constable in Zambia has been promoted to the rank of sergeant, after she braved a heavy downpour on Wednesday, and without a raincoat controlled traffic at an intersection in the capital, Lusaka.

Charity Nanyangwe, whose pictures circulated on social media, won the hearts and appreciation of many, who contrasted her courage with those of police officers known for accosting commuters with demands for bribes.

Not to be left out, the police force on Thursday promoted Nanyangwe to the rank of sergeant and she was duly decorated by the Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration, Lombe B.Kamukoshi.

The gesture was applauded by many, while some criticised the police force for not providing adequate gear like raincoats to its officers.

