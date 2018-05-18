World Cup 2018: Sadio Mané leads Senegal's 23-man squad

Senegal has unveiled its 23 -man squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The West African nation will be led by star Liverpool striker, Sadio Mané in their second participation at the World Cup.

Coach of the Senegalese national football team, Aliou Cissé unveiled the team on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye is the only one to play from the African continent from Horoya AC Conakry. The rest are players from Europe. As a quarter finalist in 2002 World Cup, Senegal is hopeful ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

“Everything will also depend on our strategy. Do we want to play with two strikers, do we want to play with three strikers, do we want to play with one striker? Today I think we have what it takes to play in any system, and that’s interesting”, Cissé said.

Senegal is part of Group H, with Poland, Japan and Colombia.

“It’s up to these teams to be afraid of Senegal. In any case, we are mentally and morally ready. And we wait until D-Day to show the world what we’re capable of”, he added.

The lions of Teranga will begin the tournament against Poland on June 19, before playing against Japan on June 24 and Colombia on June, 28.

The 23 Senegalese selected:

Goalkeepers (3): Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes / FRA), Khadim Ndiaye (Horoya / GUI), Alfred Gomis (Spal / ITA)

Defenders (7): Kalidou Koulibaly (Naples / ITA), Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor / TUR), Kara Mbodj (Anderlecht / BEL), Moussa Wagué (Eupen / BEL), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux / FRA), Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes / FRA), Salif Sané (Hanover / ALL)

Backgrounds (5): Pope Alioune Ndiaye (Stoke / ENG), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton / ENG), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham / ENG), Sheikh Ndoye (Birmingham / ENG), Alfred Ndiaye (Wolverhampton / ANG)

Attackers (8): Sadio Mané (Liverpool / ENG), Keita Baldé Diao (Monaco / FRA), Diafra Sakho (Rennes / FRA), Moussa Konate (Amiens / FRA), Ismaila Sarr (Rennes / FRA), Mbaye Niang (Torino / ITA), Moussa Sow (Bursaspor / TUR), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke / ENG)

