Middle East conflict: What next? [International Edition]

International edition
Where does the Middle East Conflict go from here? Dozens of Palestinians were shot dead in Gaza by Israeli forces on Monday as the US relocated its embassy to a contested area in Jerusalem. The move drew international condemnation.
Meanwhile, a short lived romance…North Korea’s belligerent threat to call off landmark talks with the US – currently slated for 12 June in Singapore – is a remarkable turnaround.
These are some of the stories in the International Edition, a program that retraces the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team presented by Elayne Wangalwa.
Go to video
Egypt's Sisi says US Embassy move to Jerusalem causes instability
05:48
Group condemns african nations presence at US embassy Jerusalem opening
Go to video
Twelve African countries joined U.S. opening of embassy in Jerusalem
Go to video
South Africa recalls ambassador to Israel following death of 55 Palestinian protesters
Go to video
Stranded South Sudan govt begs U.S. against assistance review
06:21
Importance of Buhari-Trump meeting for Nigeria [The Morning Call]