Middle East conflict: What next? [International Edition]

Where does the Middle East Conflict go from here? Dozens of Palestinians were shot dead in Gaza by Israeli forces on Monday as the US relocated its embassy to a contested area in Jerusalem. The move drew international condemnation.

Meanwhile, a short lived romance…North Korea’s belligerent threat to call off landmark talks with the US – currently slated for 12 June in Singapore – is a remarkable turnaround.

These are some of the stories in the International Edition, a program that retraces the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team presented by Elayne Wangalwa.

