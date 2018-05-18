Ebola outbreak worsens; new case confirmed in urban area

The Morning Call
The latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC has entered “a new phase” after a case of the deadly virus was detected in the north-west city of Mbandaka.
Health officials say the first urban case significantly escalates the risk of an epidemic.
The UN World Health Organization WHO says going by the latest development it is holding an emergency meeting this Friday to consider the danger of the disease spreading to other countries.
DRC’s health minister Oly Ilunga in this interview with Africanews’ Jerry Bambi gives account of the latest situation.
