DRC ebola outbreak not yet an international emergency-WHO

with AGENCIES, REUTERS

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The World Health Organization on Friday said an ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is not yet an international public health emergency.

The WHO said, there was a ‘strong reason to believe that the outbreak can be brought under control’. According to experts, there should be no restrictions on international travel or trade restrictions.

“The committee was of the opinion that the conditions for a public health emergency of international concern have not been met”, said Robert Steffen on WHO’s Emergency Committee.

Nine countries neighbouring the DR Congo, including the Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic, have been informed that they are at high risk of spreading according to the World Health Organization.

Although the virus has spread to an urban area, experts believe that the outbreak could be brought under control.

On Friday, 11 new cases of ebola were reported in DR Congo.

