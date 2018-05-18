Welcome to Africanews

Burundi votes in controversial referendum

with JERRY BAMBI

Burundi’s longest-serving president, Pierre Nkurunziza may rule until 2034 if the country votes YES in a controversial referendum to approve constitutional changes to term limits.

The issue had months and weeks leading to Thursday’s referendum heated up the polity. On Saturday, at least 26 people were killed in the latest of violent incidents after armed attackers reportedly crossing from the Democratic Republic of Congo targeted a village in Cibitoke province, north-west of Burundi.

Nearly five million Burundians were expected to cast ballots in the referendum. And if the votes for ‘yes’ are sufficient enough to approve the proposed changes -which include among other things, whether the length of presidential terms be extended, – Pierre Nkurunziza, recently appointed as the ‘supreme eternal guide’ of Burundi could remain in power until 2034.

