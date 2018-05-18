Burundi votes in controversial referendum

The Morning Call
Burundi’s longest-serving president, Pierre Nkurunziza may rule until 2034 if the country votes YES in a controversial referendum to approve constitutional changes to term limits.
The issue had months and weeks leading to Thursday’s referendum heated up the polity. On Saturday, at least 26 people were killed in the latest of violent incidents after armed attackers reportedly crossing from the Democratic Republic of Congo targeted a village in Cibitoke province, north-west of Burundi.
Nearly five million Burundians were expected to cast ballots in the referendum. And if the votes for ‘yes’ are sufficient enough to approve the proposed changes -which include among other things, whether the length of presidential terms be extended, – Pierre Nkurunziza, recently appointed as the ‘supreme eternal guide’ of Burundi could remain in power until 2034.
Go to video
Kenyan governor feels 'baptized' over water 'splash' as bridge collapses
00:52
Kenya's president signs cybercrimes law opposed by media rights groups
01:06
Burundi mourns victims of armed attack in Cibitoke province
Go to video
Undocumented Miguna Miguna cancels Kenya return, calls for resistance
Go to video
Uganda govt imposes new tax on Bibles and Qurans
01:49
Comoros ex-president wants apex court reopened before referendum