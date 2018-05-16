Undocumented Miguna Miguna cancels Kenya return, calls for resistance

Kenya’s controversial politician, Miguna Miguna, has cancelled an anticipated return to the country blaming the authorities of refusing to issue him with a passport to facilitate his return.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, Miguna said he had instructed his legal counsels to approach the courts and report the willful contempt of its orders by the Department of Immigration.

“I was determined to arrive home on schedule, however, just before my departure, I reluctantly cancelled my flight to Nairobi and postponed my next arrival date,” his post read.

He has been deported from the country twice over claims that he is not a citizen and that he needed to apply for citizenship. Miguna insists he is a citizen by birth and was not going to apply for an inalienable right.

It is proven that he holds Canadian citizenship. He was first deported to Canada weeks after taking part in a mock swearing-in for veteran opposition chief Raila Odinga. On his return, authorities detained him at the airport amid violent scenes before he was forcibly deported again to Dubai.

In response to the Kenyan National Human Rights Commission’s request for Miguna to be granted a passport and allowed back into the country, Immigration Principal Secretary said: “The department cannot issue Mr Miguna with a valid Kenyan passport as he has not made any application for the same.

“Moreover, and without prejudice, we reiterate that Mr Miguna has to regain his Kenyan citizenship before being issued with a Kenyan passport,” Maj-Gen Kihalang’wa says in the letter dated May 10.

He called on Kenyans to take all measures necessary to resist what he called the tyranny of the government.

“Meanwhile, I urge all Kenyan patriots and members of the National Revolutionary Movement of Kenya (NRMKe) to engage in peaceful protests against the illegitimate regime’s continued violation of my rights and the rights of millions of Kenyans, its continued refusal to obey court orders, its looting of hundreds of billions of public resources and failure to adhere to and respect the constitution.

“Hold processions, sit ins, street protests, hunger strikes and use all media at your disposals against the escalating tyranny and the culture of impunity.”

He said a new return date will be communicated in due course.