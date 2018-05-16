Trial of ex Ugandan rebel leader Jamil Mukulu begins

The Morning Call
Pre-trial of Jamil Mukulu, former leader of the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) operating in the jungles of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) begins in Uganda.
Mukulu and 33 others face charges of terrorism and multiple murders.
05:27
"High risk of Ebola spread" after new outbreak in DRC- WHO
Go to video
Two British citizens kidnapped in DR Congo
Go to video
Water politics: Museveni invites Egypt's president to visit source of the Nile
01:15
Trial of Congo's former presidential candidate opens
00:59
Mozambique president says Dhlakama's death should not shake peace process
01:10
ICC prosecutor arrives in Kinshasa to probe alleged deadly violence