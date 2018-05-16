Welcome to Africanews

Trial of ex Ugandan rebel leader Jamil Mukulu begins

Trial of ex Ugandan rebel leader Jamil Mukulu begins
Pre-trial of Jamil Mukulu, former leader of the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) operating in the jungles of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) begins in Uganda.

Mukulu and 33 others face charges of terrorism and multiple murders.

