Russia 2018:Tunisia names preliminary squad for World Cup

Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul has named a provisional 29 man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Catharge Eagles will be missing the services of prolific striker Taha Yassine Khenissi, top scorer in last year’s African Champions League, who injured his thigh playing for his club Esperance last week and has been ruled out for a month.

Tunisia have already lost talisman Youssef Msakni, who underwent knee surgery in the U.S. last week and faces a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Tunisia open their World Cup campaign against England in Group G before taking on Belgium and Panama. All 32 nations at the tournament must submit a final 23-player squad to FIFA by June 4.

The team has friendly matches against Portugal, Turkey and Spain lined up as they prepare for the biggest football tournament.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Moez Ben Cherifia (Esperance), Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab), Moez Hassen (Chateauroux), Aymen Mathlouthi (Al Baten).

Defenders: Rami Bedoui (Etoile Sahel), Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City,), Syam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa), Dylan Bronn (Ghent), Khalil Chammam (Esperance), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly), Yassine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United), Hamdi Nagguez (Zamalek).

Midfielders: Anice Badri (Esperance), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Al Ahli Riyadh), Ghaylene Chaalali (Esperance), Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain), Saifeddine Khaoui (Troyes), Mohamed Wael Larbi (Tours), Karim Laribi (Cesena, Italie), Ferjani Sassi (Al Nasr), Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier), Naim Sliti (Dijon), Bassem Srarfi (Nice).

Forwards: Ahmed Akaichi (Al-Ittihad), Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Al Ittifaq), Saber Khalifa (Club Africain), Wahbi Khazri (Stade Rennes).