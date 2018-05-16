Welcome to Africanews

Is blockchain the answer that Africa needs?

Is blockchain the answer that Africa needs?
Amelia Nakitimbo

Conversations about blockchain have grown louder and louder in recent months sending ripples across the continent.

About two years back when cryptocurrency started gaining fame on the continent, state financial institutions were quick to strongly warn their citizens against making investments.
In fact this week, Zimbabwe effected a ban against cryptocurrency.

But elsewhere on the continent, leaders in government and influential figures are now at the forefront of blockchain intergration. So what changed in such a short time?

