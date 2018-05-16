Catholic bishops in Congo express concern over socio-political crisis

The Morning Call
Catholic bishops in Congo have made a call for fair and independent justice” and the release of all political prisoners in the country.
In a recently released statement, they expressed their concern about the socio-political and economic crisis the country has had to deal with for the past three years.
