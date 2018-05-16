CAF Champions League: Group stage action continues

Group stage matches of the CAF Champions League took place on Tuesday May 15 and Wednesday May 16.

Here’s a quick look at the results.

15 May 2018

FC Kampala City Council FC 2 – 0 Al Ahly Sporting Club

Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi 0 – 2 TP Mazembe

Wydad Athletic Club 3 – 0 AS Togo Port de Lomé

Esperance 4 – 1 Township Rollers F.C

E. S. Setifienne 0 – 1 Mouloudia Club D’Alger

16 May 2018

Horoya A.C Horoya A.C clash with new Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns on May 22, after their match as rescheduled to make way for Masandawana’s Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebration action against FC Barcelona on May 16 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Next round of matches will be played on 17, 27 and 28 July 2018.