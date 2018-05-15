Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

World's first intelligent sneaker [Sci tech]

World's first intelligent sneaker [Sci tech]
Ignatius Annor

The Morning Call

The world’s first intelligent sneaker by French company digitsole will be available in September this year, a company source has said.

By integrating cutting-edge technology with footwear, this world first smart shoe is smarter, healthier and convenient.

It is the first shoe that comes with double micro-USB cable for charging, LED Light and dust resistant, smart heated insole and there is more.

Through the digitsole app, patrons will have personalized recommendations on how to reach their personal goals and get the most out of their walk.

Also, we take you to the Santiago, Chile where therapy dogs are being called to the dentist’s chair to soothe fears.

We meet Zucca, a black therapy labrador. Her owner, Raul Varela, started a non-profit organization called “Next to You” five years ago, specifically for autistic children, susceptible to shock from the bright lights and noisy equipment at dental offices.

And, NASA has decided that gardening in space will be crucial for the next generation of explorers, who need to feed themselves on missions to the Moon or Mars that may last months or years.

The US space agency is turning to professional botanists and novice gardeners like high school students to help them practice.

Ignatius Annor has the details on Sci tech.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..