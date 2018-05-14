What's the future for Mozambique's RENAMO party?

It is the end of an era. Afonso Dhlakama, the man who led the country’s opposition for almost 40 years, died suddenly in his Gorongosa bush camp.

Dhlakama led Renamo, which was created in 1976, through a brutal civil war against the Marxist-inspired Frelimo government until the conflict ended in 1992.

The 16-year war devastated the economy and left one million people dead.

He then transformed Renamo into a political party which has participated in elections since the first multi-party democratic vote in October 1994.