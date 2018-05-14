Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

What's the future for Mozambique's RENAMO party?

What's the future for Mozambique's RENAMO party?
with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

It is the end of an era. Afonso Dhlakama, the man who led the country’s opposition for almost 40 years, died suddenly in his Gorongosa bush camp.

Dhlakama led Renamo, which was created in 1976, through a brutal civil war against the Marxist-inspired Frelimo government until the conflict ended in 1992.

The 16-year war devastated the economy and left one million people dead.

He then transformed Renamo into a political party which has participated in elections since the first multi-party democratic vote in October 1994.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..