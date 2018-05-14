Mamelodi Sundowns, 2018 South African champions

Football Planet
On this edition of Football Planet, the title winning Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, the 2018 World Cup for Street Children and a profile of Egypt, one of five African countries that qualified for the World Cup in Russia.
On this edition of Football Planet, the title winning Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, the 2018 World Cup for Street Children and a profile of Egypt, one of five African countries that qualified for the World Cup in Russia.
Go to video
World Cup 2018: Egypt and Nigeria name provisional squads
Go to video
Egypt’s third World Cup: Pharaohs face Russia, Uruguay, Saudi in Group A
Go to video
Egypt protests poll run by Russian state broadcaster over disputed territory with Sudan
Go to video
South African Airways to get $400 million capital injection
04:54
Morocco officially unveil 2026 World Cup bid [Sport]
Go to video
We will play to win the Champions League, says Liverpool's Salah