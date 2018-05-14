"High risk of Ebola spread" after new outbreak in DRC- WHO

The Morning Call
The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is preparing for the “worst case scenario” as it responds to the Ebola outbreak in the DRC. It adds that it also considers the risk of the Ebola epidemic spreading high.
Though current cases are limited to the Bikoro region Equateur province, a pretty remote area of the country.
32 people are suspected to have been infected with Ebola viral disease, including three health care workers. Eighteen of those have died, including one of the health care workers.
