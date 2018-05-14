Egypt’s third World Cup: Pharaohs face Russia, Uruguay, Saudi in Group A

Egypt
For a football crazy nation as Egypt, it is surprising that the national team has made it to only three World Cups in the history of the tournament.
As if that was not enough, here is a country that has dominated the continent in the area of AFCON trophies and inter-club competitions.
The Pharaohs are drawn in Group A of the tournament along with hosts, Russia, South Americans Uruguay and Gulf nation of Saudi Arabia.
Below the full group fixtures of the team
Egypt vs. Uruguay – June 15, 2018 – Ekaterinburg
Egypt vs. Russia – June 19, 2018 – St. Petersburg
Egypt vs. Saudi Arabia – June 25, 2018 – Volgograd
Fun facts about Egypt
- Team alias: The Pharaohs
- Manager: Hector Cuper (Argentine)
- Skipper: Essam El-Hadary, veteran goalie
- Star player: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, top scorer in qualifiers
- World Cup record: Crushed out of group stages in 1934, 1990
- World Cup goals: Three (Two in 1934, one in 1990)
- Both Egypt appearances were played in Italy
Coach Cuper is on record to have said, getting into the knock out stage is the target for his team. That has more often than not been the target for most African sides at the tournament.
Africa will be looking to go at least a step further that the quarter-final limit – the furthest an African team has gone. Will the Pharaohs be the team to make continental history at the global showpiece? Time – only time will tell.
04:54
Morocco officially unveil 2026 World Cup bid [Sport]
05:08
Road to Russia 2018 [Travel]
Go to video
Egypt moves last King Tut's military chariot to new museum
Go to video
Stalemate persists in Ethiopian dam talks - Egypt foreign minister