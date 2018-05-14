Cuper hopes Salah spurs Pharaohs in Russia

Egyptian national team coach, Hector Cuper hopes to draw from Mohamed Salah’s success in Liverpool for Egypt’s World Cup matches this summer.

Cuper told a news conference in Cairo on Monday that he hopes Salah’s successful campaign will continue with Egypt during their first World Cup spell in 28 years.

“We will take advantage of Mohamed Salah’s attacking development at Liverpool, just as we have been doing until this moment. I believe we took advantage (of Salah’s talents) really well and we were able to get the best out of him. He might have scored more goals in the English Premier League, but that is because there are many more matches to be played there than with the national team. But if you ask me about the change in the tactics and techniques, I believe that he was a very important player in the system that we had set up, and I hope that he can continue in the same way with us moving forward,” Egyptian head coach Hectoe Cuper said.

We will take advantage of Mohamed Salah's attacking development at Liverpool, just as we have been doing until this moment. I believe we took advantage (of Salah's talents) really well and we were able to get the best out of him. He might have scored more goals in the English Premier League, but that is because there a

Salah has scored 44 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions this season, and will get the chance to add to that tally when Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 26.

The 25-year old also scored twice in the win that clinched Egypt’s spot in the World Cup, sending the Arab world’s most populous country into jubiliation.

But Cuper stressed that the squad is more than just one player, saying Egypt would not have qualified to the World Cup if it weren’t for other players in the squad.

Egypt will face Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group A of the tournament which commences in June.