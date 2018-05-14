AfrikaBurn festival 2018 [Grand Angle]

The Morning Call
On the ground angle we take you to South Africa’s Northern Cape Province where the annual AfrikaBurn festival a week-long event held in Tankwa Karoo Desert has taken place.
The festival is a celebration of sustainability, self-reliance and creativity.
