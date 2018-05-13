Mali opposition chief launches presidential bid for July 2019 polls

Mali
In the run up to the 2019 July presidential election, Mali’s opposition chief Soumaïla Cissé, was on Saturday appointed presidential candidate for his party in front of thousands of his supporters in a stadium in the capital Bamako.
Cissé also launched his presidential bid during the event and warned against fraud in next year’s polls.
“Let us be vigilant, no cheating, no fraud as in 2013… we will no longer accept that,” he said.
The 68-year old former minister of finance will be contesting against current president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita,who is yet to officially confirm his candidacy, although he was appointed candidate on May 7 by a coalition of nearly 70 parties.
Planned elections in the west African country have been repeatedly postponed since 2013, in part due to security concerns over Islamist extremism especially in the northern part of the country.
01:06
Militants in U.N. disguise explode car bombs, rockets at Mali bases
Go to video
Zimbabwe's Chamisa says opposition will win a free and fair election by over 75%
Go to video
French, Malian troops kill 30 insurgents in Mali gun battle
Go to video
Sierra Leone polls: EU observers criticise parties, state institutions for sabotaging NEC's reputation
Go to video
Gunmen kill one, wound others in central Mali hotel attack
Go to video
Sierra Leone police and elections body clash ahead of presidential runoff