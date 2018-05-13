Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

British nationals kidnapped in DR Congo released unharmed

British nationals kidnapped in DR Congo released unharmed
with AGENCIES, REUTERS

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Sunday announced that the two Britons held hostage in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been released unharmed.

Johnson paid tribute to DR Congo authorities and the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation for their “tireless help”.

A statement by Virunga National Park said, they are receiving “support and medical attention”.

A park ranger killed by the kidnappers has been named as Rachel Masika Baraka.

The group’s driver was injured and released shortly after the abduction, which took place near the village of Kibati, just north of Goma, on the morning of Friday May, 11.

Eastern Congo has been the scene of successive waves of violence over the past two and a half decades and was at the epicentre of two wars between 1996 and 2003 that killed millions, mainly through hunger and disease.

Rebel groups and militias still control large swathes of the territory. More than 175 rangers have died protecting Virunga National Park, which is located in the rugged mountains and volcanic plains adjacent to neighouring Rwanda and Uganda.

It has nevertheless attracted a growing number of visitors keen to visit its endangered mountain gorillas and the active Nyiragongo volcano.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..