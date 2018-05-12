Rwanda's champions of locally made fashion

Inspire africa
Inspire Africa’s first episode delves into the realm of arts and culture on the continent.
The days the world was told that Africa was a land marred with misery and violence may not be over, but that narrative surely is not the only one anymore.
In recent years, Africa has indeed inspired global pop culture -namely the fashion scene. But this trend has also birthed some side effects;
For instance, British designer Stella Mccartney’s recent use of West African Ankara fabric on the catwalk stirred controversy with many voices calling her out on cultural appropriation.
So, how can this be prevented?
In Rwanda, some young designers may have found a way of promoting local creativity and its full African identity.
