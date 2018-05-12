Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Inspire Africa

inspire-africa

Promoting a fabulous Africa

Promoting a fabulous Africa

Inspire africa

« Until the lion tells his side of the story, the tale of the hunt will always glorify the hunter ! ». This African ancestral proverb speaks volumes at a time when young people on the continent are reclaiming its storytelling, thus promoting a new and more positive image of their countries.

Adeline Sede Kamga of Cameroon is one of those ambassadors. The CEO of Fabafriq joins Hannane Ferdjani from Douala, the economic capital of the country.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..