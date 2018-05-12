Promoting a fabulous Africa

« Until the lion tells his side of the story, the tale of the hunt will always glorify the hunter ! ». This African ancestral proverb speaks volumes at a time when young people on the continent are reclaiming its storytelling, thus promoting a new and more positive image of their countries.

Adeline Sede Kamga of Cameroon is one of those ambassadors. The CEO of Fabafriq joins Hannane Ferdjani from Douala, the economic capital of the country.