Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Inspire Africa

inspire-africa

Kalidou Kasse: The versatile artist

Kalidou Kasse: The versatile artist

Inspire africa

His longevity in the art sphere has nothing to envy to that of Jeff Koons or Gehrard Richter.

A critically acclaimed painter and sculptor, Kalidou Kasse has been debunking the myth of the starving African artist for years, by showcasing his versatile work at home in Senegal, and abroad.

The man who is nicknamed « The brush of the Sahel » showed our correspondent Idelette bissu around his creative space.. where ideas and messages are delivered on canvases.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..