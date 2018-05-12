Burundi: 23 people killed by armed men in the northwest (official)

Burundi
Unknown gunmen killed at least 23 people on Friday night in an attack on a village in northwest Burundi, a local official said Saturday.
“We have already recorded 23 deaths – men, women and children – but the toll could get worse as we continue to look for victims,” the official told AFP, who asked to remain anonymous.
The attack has happened just five days before a disputed constitutional referendum which could enable President Pierre Nkurunziza to remain in power until 2034.
