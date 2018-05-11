Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

The Female boxers of Goma, DRC

The Female boxers of Goma, DRC
with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Uppercut, left hook, jabs and what more? It’s about different power punches, defense and skill. For those who do not know, Its Boxing!

We take you to the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC, specifically to Goma where young girls are not afraid but are instead taking to a sport considered tough even for men.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..