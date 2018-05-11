Guinea: Opposition calls off gov't negotiations, announces fresh strike

Negotiations between Guinean opposition and president Alpha Conde’s regime have entered a fresh impasse.

The opposition was in talks with the government but it’s leader Cellou Diallo who met President Alpha Conde on April 2, accused the authorities of dragging their feet.

Diallo on Thursday also said protests would resume next week over disputed local elections in February as he called off the negotiations.

He announced a new strike on Monday in the capital Conakry, adding that the opposition had noticed a lack of will on the part of the government in finding consensus on the electoral differences.

He said the government was sticking to its position by saying it cannot change the results announced by the independent national election commission.

Demonstrations over the February elections results have claimed at least 15 lives.

The election was the first of its kind since a military dictatorship ended a decade ago. It followed eight years of delays blamed on lack of funds, political infighting and the 2013-16 Ebola crisis.