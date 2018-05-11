Divisions in S'Africa's DA party over Cape Town mayor's sack

Controversy or call it as some have, division, is growing within the main opposition party in South Africa, – the Democratic Alliance DA. It comes after its sacking of Patricia de Lille, mayor of Cape Town.Many fear this latest episode could strengthen support for the African National Congress ANC.

Patricia de Lille was ousted by her own party over allegations of mismanagement. Cape Town is a stronghold of the DA party, but the ousting of Patricia de Lille, one of its most high-profile non-white politicians, has revealed deep divisions within the party.

The ANC says it would seek to have Cape Town put under administration, claiming the ousting of Ms de Lille over allegations of mismanagement was unconstitutional.