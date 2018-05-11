Congo's former Army General and former presidential candidate, Mokoko jailed for 20 years

news
This Story is breaking, please check back for updates
Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.
Mozambique veteran rebel leader Afonso Dhlakama has died: party sources
Ex-Somalia Defense minister elected new speaker of parliament
'I feel it is the right time for me to step down' - Wenger to quit Arsenal
Death toll in Algerian military plane crash rises to 257 (state TV)
Cameroon separatists deny abducting foreigners as govt frees 18 hostages
