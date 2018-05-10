Road to Russia 2018 [Travel]

Welcome to Africanews

14th June is when it all kicks off in Russia, I am talking about the World Cup. Five African teams have qualified – Senegal, Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia. With all the buzz many African football enthusiasts are preparing to travel to watch the games in the world’s largest nation. Russia will soon have a rare opportunity to present itself to the world as an alluring travel destination.

Officials believes that the 2018 FIFA World Cup will have a long-term positive effect on Russia’s tourism industry and may even positively influence the Russian economy.

Many fans looking to support African teams are already gearing for the journey. Federations across the continent are offering packages with incentives for people keen on travelling. Elayne Wangalwa tells us more.

The Morning Call

