Malian prime minister visits troubled Menaka region [The Morning Call]

Mali’s Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maïga on wednesday began an evaluation visit to the north east Menaka region.
The troubled region which shares border with Niger has recently witnessed a surge in intercommunal violence alongside been a haven for islamists terrorists.
Over the course of the past week, dozens of civilians from Tuareg and Fulani communities were reportedly killed, while ongoing counter-terrorism operations are still being conducted there against the so-called Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS).
