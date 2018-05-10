Welcome to Africanews

Malian prime minister visits troubled Menaka region [The Morning Call]

Malian prime minister visits troubled Menaka region [The Morning Call]
with JERRY BAMBI

Mali’s Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maïga on wednesday began an evaluation visit to the north east Menaka region.

The troubled region which shares border with Niger has recently witnessed a surge in intercommunal violence alongside been a haven for islamists terrorists.

Over the course of the past week, dozens of civilians from Tuareg and Fulani communities were reportedly killed, while ongoing counter-terrorism operations are still being conducted there against the so-called Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS).

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

