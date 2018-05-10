Welcome to Africanews

Ivory Coast: groups petition Ouattara over post election crimes [The Morning Call]

with JERRY BAMBI

Several human rights groups in Ivory Coast sent an open letter to the President Alassane Ouattara on Monday, asking him to prosecute crimes committed by the Forces nouvelles and the forces loyal to the former president Laurent Gbagbo during the post electoral conflict between 2010 and 2011.

Of course that crisis began when former president Laurent Gbagbo refused to cede power to current leader Alassane Ouattara following the November 2010 presidential elections.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

