Ivory Coast: groups petition Ouattara over post election crimes [The Morning Call]

Several human rights groups in Ivory Coast sent an open letter to the President Alassane Ouattara on Monday, asking him to prosecute crimes committed by the Forces nouvelles and the forces loyal to the former president Laurent Gbagbo during the post electoral conflict between 2010 and 2011.

Of course that crisis began when former president Laurent Gbagbo refused to cede power to current leader Alassane Ouattara following the November 2010 presidential elections.