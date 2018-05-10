Ethiopia to have stake in Djibouti port while Nigerian entrepreneur pushes for the revival of local leather industry[Business Africa]

Ethiopia to have stake in Djibouti port

Djibouti has agreed to a proposal made by Ethiopia to acquire a share of its port, though the size of the stake is unclear.

To finalize the deal with Djibouti, Ethiopia is agreeing to trade shares in its major firms, including Ethiopian Airlines. More than 95% of Ethiopia’s import and export trade passes through Djibouti’s Port.

Nigeria’s leather fair

Nigeria’s leather industry has the potential to generate over 600 million dollars annually but after a collapse of the manufacturing sector in the 90s, entrepreneurs are struggling to source materials for their products.

Femi Olayebi, founder of FemiHandbags and the annual Leather Fair is providing a platform for designers and other industry players to showcase their work and discuss the challenges facing the industry with the aim of improving quality and growing exports.