UNHCR in Libya evacuates migrants to Niger

These refugees, mostly Eritreans living in Libyan, are happy to finally leave the country.

Considered extremely vulnerable by the UN, they will be evacuated and relocated to Niger.

The evacuation process conducted by the UNHCR aims to get them out of the chaotic situation that migrants in Libya are experiencing.

“We are evacuating 132 refugees, 117 were transported from the city of Misrata to Tripoli, 15 of them were at the Tajoura detention centre. The plan was for these 117 (refugees) to be evacuated from Misrata airport, but because the airport is undergoing maintenance, we moved the operation here in Mitiga airport (in Tripoli). This is considered the first evacuation of refugees from the city of Misrata, “ UNHCR representative, Omar Abu-Gharsa said.

Libya is the main starting point for migrants attempting to reach- Europe by sea.

In their journey, they are mistreated and preyed upon by unscrupulous smugglers.

About 1,000 refugees in Libya have already been evacuated by UNHCR since November 2017.