The Morning Call

Trade unions suspend strike in Benin [The Morning Call]

with JERRY BAMBI

A strike that’s affected the education and health sectors in the Republic of Benin for nearly four months have been suspended.

The last three unions called off the strike on Monday, though some others had suspended theirs a month ago.

We speak with Paul Essé Iko, Secretary General of the Trade Union Confederation of Benin Workers, CSTB on their now suspended strike.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

