Trade unions suspend strike in Benin [The Morning Call]

A strike that’s affected the education and health sectors in the Republic of Benin for nearly four months have been suspended.
The last three unions called off the strike on Monday, though some others had suspended theirs a month ago.
We speak with Paul Essé Iko, Secretary General of the Trade Union Confederation of Benin Workers, CSTB on their now suspended strike.
