The challenges of a single stock market for Central Africa

The same is true for the financial market, in defiance of economic sense, two stock exchanges Douala in Cameroon and Libreville in Gabon are the only two stock markets functioning very well on a rather limited space.

Finally, in October 31 last year in Ndjamena at an extraordinary summit of the CEMAC heads of state, it was decided that the two stock markets that is Libreville and Douala should merge into one great market place for the sub-region together with the regulatory bodies of the two financial markets;

Still, there is a deadline for the merger of the two stock exchanges in Central Africa.

Chad’s president Idriss Deby, is the leader of the Central Africa sub-region, took a step on 19 February 2009 to unify the CEMAC financial market.

The two stock markets are expected to merge into one giant exchange on June 30, 2019.